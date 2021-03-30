2 Men from Bengal Cycle 1700kms Campaigning for ‘Peaceful Assembly Election’

Two young men from West Bengal after cycling for 17 days and traveling 1700 kilometers have reached Delhi. Their cause: a violence-free election in West Bengal.

Krishnendu Bera and Arpan Tripathi, from Kanthi in East-Midnapore district of West Bengal, are hopeful that the remaining seven phases of elections will be conducted peacefully in the state. Set out on a journey to convey their message to the Election Commission of India, the two young men lost their chance to cast votes as their constituency went to polls on March 27.

Electoral politics in West Bengal has a history of violence. Krishnendu and Arpan have pedaled 1700 kilometers to submit their letter to the Election Commission in Delhi for a peaceful and violence free election in West Bengal. Out on the ‘Sankalp Yatra’ the two youths also submitted their application to the offices of the Prime Minister and President of India.

Krishnendu said that their main aim was to spread awareness. He wanted that everyone must peacefully cast their votes. That is why he and Arpan journeyed through 1700 km.

Elaborating about their laborious cycling to Delhi Arpan said, “There will be a chance that no one pays importance to a letter or an e-mail. But now everyone knows that we cycled a long way. So I believe that after keeping the thing in mind, the offices of the Election Commission, the Prime Minister of India and the President of India will do the needful.”

The first phase election in West Bengal was held on March 27. The election process for West Bengal will be completed in eight phases and the counting of votes will be held on May 2.