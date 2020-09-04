2 Men Injured In Blast At Village In Kannur District

Kannur (Ker): Two men were injured in a blast at a village in Kannur district while they were reportedly making steel bombs illegally, police said. Fifteen such bombs were recovered from the isolated spot at Poonyam near Thalassery, they said.

The two, suspected to be CPI(M) workers, have been admitted to hospitals at Thalassery and Kozhikode and the condition of one was stated to be critical, they said. Reacting to the incident, BJP state president K Surendran alleged that it was indication that CPI(M) planned to unleash violence to divert people’s attention from the charges of corruption against the party-led government in the state.

Noting that Kathiroor is a stronghold of the CPI(M) in Kannur district, Surendran alleged that special marks were stamped on the walls of the houses of BJP-RSS workers as part of targeting them physically. He demanded a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor