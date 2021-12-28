2 Men Try to Cover Up Friend's Killing as Accident in TN, Get Caught After CCTV Probe

Two friends who tried to cover up the death of another friend as an accident, after a verbal clash with each other under the influence of alcohol, came to the light after an investigation by the police in Tamil Nadu. Meghavelu, Vijayakumar and Senthilkumar hailing from the Karimangalam area of Dharmapuri district had gone to Thellanahalli on December 5 to consume alcohol.

One of the friends, Meghavelu was admitted to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment on the same day, claiming that Meghavelu was severely injured in a collision with a passing vehicle while returning from Thellanahalli.

In this condition, Meghavelu succumbed to his injuries at the hospital after almost three weeks of treatment, on December 22.

The Karimangalam police, who filed a case on the incident, had initially started an investigation into whether it was an accident.

The CCTV footage obtained at the scene of the incident took a sudden turn in the case. The footage revealed that Meghavelu was unexpectedly pushed into a passing load truck on the road while the trio was holding a verbal clash with each other under the influence of alcohol.

The CCTV showed that Meghavelu collided head-on with the moving vehicle and fell down the road. With the footage, the police investigation has revealed that the other two friends who were present covered up the incident and pretended that a vehicle had collided with Meghavelu so that they would not get caught.

Following this, the Karimangalam police have arrested both Vijayakumar and Senthilkumar who caused the death of Meghavelu and are investigating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.