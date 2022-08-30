2 Mg of MDMA, No Overdose Attempted: What Accused Told NCB in Sonali Phogat's Death Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned last evening all five accused including the two associates of Sonali Phogat who died of suspected heart attack in Goa last week, sources have told CNN-News18.

During the interrogation, the accused told the NCB that the hotel assistant was asked to bring 2 mg of MDMA after which Phogat, her associates — Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan – went to a nightclub in north Goa.

It was also revealed during the interrogation that Phogat felt “uncomfortable” at the nightclub and was brought back to the hotel. After a few hours, she was taken to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The hotel owner said MDMA is easily available in the area and the staff keep stock for their regular clients or guests on reference.

Her associate Sudhir Sangwan told NCB that he didn’t attempt overdose on her because she used to take the drug occasionally.

The NCB has said they will make more arrests and another round of questioning will happen soon, sources told CNN-News18.

Last weekend, a security footage emerged where Phogat, dressed in red top and blue shorts, was seen limping on her way out of a nightclub in Goa holding on to a man for support, hours before she was declared dead. Yesterday, another clip surfaced on social media that purportedly shows Phogat being forced to drink on the dance floor. The man in the video appears to be Sudhir Sangwan, one of her associates, who have been booked. Another of her associates, Sukhwinder Singh, was seen accompanying the two at the club.

During the press conference, Goa inspector general Omvir Singh Bishnoi had told media, “When confronted, Sukhwinder and Sudhir confessed that they intentionally mixed an obnoxious chemical into a liquid and made the victim drink it.”

Goa Police had said last week that the 42-year-old BJP leader was administered Methamphetamine or Meth at Curlies Restaurant in north Goa hours before her death. Restaurant owner Edwin Nunes and alleged drug peddler Dattaprasad Gaonkar have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

