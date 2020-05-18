INDIA

1-MIN READ

2 Migrants Killed, 20 Injured as Vehicle Carrying Them Overturns on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP

Representational Image (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)

The incident occurred near Gauria Kalan, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer Singh said. Those killed were identified as Ramji (28) and Surendra Kumar Anchal (40).

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
Two migrant labourers were on Monday killed and 20 others injured when the vehicle carrying them from Delhi to Azamgarh overturned in Behda Mujawar area on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said.

The incident occurred near Gauria Kalan, Superintendent of Police Vikrant Veer Singh said. Those killed were identified as Ramji (28) and Surendra Kumar Anchal (40).

The injured have been hospitalised where their condition was stated to be stable.

Taking note of the incident Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the family of those killed and Rs 50 thousand to each to the injured. The chief minister also directed the district authorities to ensure best possible treatment to the injured.

On Saturday, a trailer truck carrying sacks of lime and 43 people rammed into a stationary truck with a number of migrant workers sitting in it on the national highway in UP's Auraiya.

The death toll in the road accident rose to 27 with another man succumbing to injuries on Monday. A total of 36 labourers were injured in the incident.

