2 Militant Associates of LeT Held in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District

Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were arrested in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession on Friday, police said. This comes a day after three BJP workers were shot dead by militants in the north Kashmir district. The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the LeT, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

The police along with the Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), arrested two militant associates linked to proscribed outfit LeT in Kupwara's Handwara, a police official said. The militant associates have been identified as Liyakat Ahmad Mir and Aqib Rashid Mir, both residents of Hayan area of Trehgam Kupwara, he said.

According to police records, they were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active LeT militants, besides assisting them in transporting arms and ammunition to south Kashmir, he added. Based on specific inputs, checkpoints were established at different locations in Handwara town. During checking at Chinar Park, Handwara, the two men, who were riding a motorcycle, were intercepted, he said.

They tried to flee but were nabbed by the forces, he added. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, the official said.

All items recovered from them have been entered into case records for further investigation, he said.

