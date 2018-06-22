English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anantnag Encounter: 4 Militants Suspected to be from Islamic State J&K Killed, Cop Martyred
Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.
Srinagar: Four militants reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and a policeman were killed on Friday during an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians were also injured in the gunbattle.
“Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on, two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of J&K Police,” Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, the DGP said the militants were reportedly from the ISJK.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district on Friday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.
Security forces used force on the protestors and several civilians have suffered injuries, the official said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
“Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on, two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of J&K Police,” Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, the DGP said the militants were reportedly from the ISJK.
Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on , two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of J&K Police.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 22, 2018
Terrorists reportedly affiliated to ISJK.— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 22, 2018
Two more bodies of terrorists recovered, taking total number to 4. https://t.co/ws9OsU8cQU— Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 22, 2018
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district on Friday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.
Security forces used force on the protestors and several civilians have suffered injuries, the official said.
(With PTI inputs)
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
-
Saturday 16 June , 2018
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
BJP-PDP Split: Jammu And Kashmir's History of Unstable Coalition Governments
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Zero Tolerance : Aftermath of the shocking political move that has even made Melania oppose Donald Trump
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Bio Sensory Watch Can Help Autistic Children
Saturday 16 June , 2018 The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Anil Kumble Believes India Can Spin and Win it in England
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi Feels Pain as Dream Turns to Nightmare
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Messi and Argentina Face Early Exit After Horrid Show Against Croatia
- Kapil Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in His Latest Public Appearance, Photos Go Viral
- Divya Seth Shah to Play Manmohan Singh's Wife in The Accidental Prime Minister