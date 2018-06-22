Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on , two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of J&K Police. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) June 22, 2018

Four militants reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and a policeman were killed on Friday during an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians were also injured in the gunbattle.“Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on, two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of J&K Police,” Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, the DGP said the militants were reportedly from the ISJK.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district on Friday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.Security forces used force on the protestors and several civilians have suffered injuries, the official said.(With PTI inputs)