GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anantnag Encounter: 4 Militants Suspected to be from Islamic State J&K Killed, Cop Martyred

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2018, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Srinagar: Four militants reportedly affiliated to the Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) and a policeman were killed on Friday during an encounter between the terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir. Several civilians were also injured in the gunbattle.

“Encounter at Khiram Srigufara on, two terrorists down, firing still continues. Unfortunate we lost one colleague of J&K Police,” Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, the DGP said the militants were reportedly from the ISJK.







Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khiram in Srigufwara area of the south Kashmir district on Friday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

He said clashes broke out near the encounter site as a group of youth started pelting stones on the forces who are engaged in the operation.

Security forces used force on the protestors and several civilians have suffered injuries, the official said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Breaking Toons: ‘Power Yoga’ of BJP, Opposition

Recommended For You