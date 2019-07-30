English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Militants Including Jaish 'commander' Killed in Encounter in J&K’s Anantnag
"Fayaz Panzoo was killed along with his associate in an encounter based on a specific police input at Bijbehara in Anantnag district," a police official said.
Image for Representation.
Srinagar: Two militants including a self-styled 'commander' of Jaish-e-Mohammad were Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
"Fayaz Panzoo was killed along with his associate in an encounter based on a specific police input at Bijbehara in Anantnag district," a police official said.
Panzoo was involved in the deadly attack on CRPF personnel at Anantnag town on June 12 in which five CRPF men were killed and SHO Arshad Khan was seriously injured and later succumbed to injuries, the official said.
The identity of the other slain militant is being ascertained, he added.
The police official termed the killing of Panzoo as a "big achievement".
