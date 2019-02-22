LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
2 Militants Killed in an Encounter in Baramulla

The militants fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two militants have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on.

PTI

Updated:February 22, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
Picture for representation.
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there, police said.

The identity of the militants was yet to be ascertained.
