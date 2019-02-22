English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Militants Killed in an Encounter in Baramulla
The militants fired at the search party, leading to a gunfight. Two militants have been killed, a police official said, adding the operation was going on.
Picture for representation.
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Warpora area of Sopore, in north Kashmir, acting on specific information about the presence of militants there, police said.

The identity of the militants was yet to be ascertained.
