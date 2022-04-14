4 Militants Killed in Encounter by Security Forces in J&K's Shopian, Cops Say Op Finally Over

Four militants were killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

On receiving information about the presence of militants at Badigam in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police had posted from its Twitter handle that the encounter was underway and had led to the killing of three militants.

During the search operation, the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an encounter, he said.

The official said the exchange of fire ended early evening.

