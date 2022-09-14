CHANGE LANGUAGE
2 Militants Killed in Encounter in Srinagar; Search Operation on

By: News Desk

News18

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 21:50 IST

Srinagar, India

The militants are yet to be identified. (News18-special arrangement )

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam police station limits, a police official said

Two militants were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Nowgam police station area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on a specific input in Dangerpora area, falling under Nowgam police station limits, a police official said.

He said the ultras opened firing at the security forces who retaliated, triggering an encounter. Two terrorists have been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till last reports came in, the official said, adding that the militants are yet to be identified.

Delving into the details of the incidents, ADGP Kashmir said that the terrorists have been identified as Aijaz Rasool Nazar of Pulwama & Shahid Ahmad. He also said that they were affiliated with terror outfit AGuH.  They were involved in a recent terror attack on an outside laborer namely Muneer ul Islam from West Bengal on September 2 in Pulwama, the ADGP added.

first published:September 14, 2022, 21:29 IST
last updated:September 14, 2022, 21:50 IST