2 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Kwarigam, Ranipora area of the South Kashmir district following inputs about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

While the forces were conducting searches in the area the militants fired upon them. The forces retaliated leading to an exchange of fire in which two militants were killed, the official said. The identity and affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, he added.

