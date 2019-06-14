Take the pledge to vote

2 Militants Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Awantipora in Pulwama district, after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

PTI

Updated:June 14, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kashmir (Image for representation: PTI)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, police said.

According to a police official, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Braw Bandina area of Awantipora in the district in south Kashmir, after receiving intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area.

As the forces were conducting searches in the area, the militants fired upon them. The security forces retaliated, he said.

"Two militants have been killed in the Awantipora operation," the official said, adding the bodies along with arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site.

The identity and affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, the official said.

