English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
The security forces started a cordon and search operation during the night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there.
Loading...
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Police said security forces started a cordon and search operation during the night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there.
The hiding militants were challenged after which they opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter.
"One militant has been killed and his body has been recovered along with a weapon. Another militant is still believed to be hiding there although firing exchanges have now stopped," a police officer said.
The slain militant is believed to be a local resident belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit, informed sources said.
Police said security forces started a cordon and search operation during the night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there.
The hiding militants were challenged after which they opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter.
"One militant has been killed and his body has been recovered along with a weapon. Another militant is still believed to be hiding there although firing exchanges have now stopped," a police officer said.
The slain militant is believed to be a local resident belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit, informed sources said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
- See Deepika Padukone Slay at Cannes Red Carpet with her Bold, Unconventional Fashion Choices
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes, See Photos
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Russell, Pandya and....Five Power Hitters to Watch Out For
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results