2 Militants Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

The security forces started a cordon and search operation during the night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

IANS

Updated:May 18, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Police said security forces started a cordon and search operation during the night in Panzgam village after receiving information about the presence of militants there.

The hiding militants were challenged after which they opened fire at the security forces, triggering an encounter.

"One militant has been killed and his body has been recovered along with a weapon. Another militant is still believed to be hiding there although firing exchanges have now stopped," a police officer said.

The slain militant is believed to be a local resident belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) outfit, informed sources said.

