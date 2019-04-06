2 Militants Killed in J&K's Shopian Gunfight

Two militants were killed on Saturday in a gunfight with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.Counter insurgency units of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and special operations group (SOG) of state police took the two down during a search operation in an orchard area in Parguchi village."Hiding militants fired at the security forces triggering a brief gun battle in which both militants were killed."Exact identity and affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained," an officer said.​