English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Militants Killed in Pulwama Encounter, Civilian Dies During Clashes
Two soldiers, including an officer, were also injured in the initial firing by the militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.
Protesters shout slogans as they clash with government forces in Srinagar. (Image: AP)
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district and a civilian died in clashes between locals and security forces following the gun-battle, officials said.
Two soldiers, including an officer, were also injured in the initial firing by the militants, they said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Drabgam area following information about the presence of two to three militants there, a police official said.
The official said as the security forces were closing in on their position, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing.
Two soldiers were injured in the initial firing, an Army official said, adding that the cordon has been strengthened.
The official said two militants were killed by the forces and the operation to flush out any remaining militant was on when reports last came in.
One of the injured is a Major-rank officer, who has hit by a bullet in the arm. Both the injured soldiers have been evacuated to the Army's 92 base hospital for treatment.
The police official claimed that when the security forces were engaged in the gun-battle with the militants, a group of civilians started pelting stones at them to disturb the counter-insurgency operation.
Several protesters were injured in retaliatory action by the security forces, one of them died due to a bullet injury to his chest, the official said.
He has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, the official said adding the circumstances in which the 25-year-old youth was killed are being ascertained.
Also Watch
Two soldiers, including an officer, were also injured in the initial firing by the militants, they said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the district's Drabgam area following information about the presence of two to three militants there, a police official said.
The official said as the security forces were closing in on their position, the militants resorted to indiscriminate firing.
Two soldiers were injured in the initial firing, an Army official said, adding that the cordon has been strengthened.
The official said two militants were killed by the forces and the operation to flush out any remaining militant was on when reports last came in.
One of the injured is a Major-rank officer, who has hit by a bullet in the arm. Both the injured soldiers have been evacuated to the Army's 92 base hospital for treatment.
The police official claimed that when the security forces were engaged in the gun-battle with the militants, a group of civilians started pelting stones at them to disturb the counter-insurgency operation.
Several protesters were injured in retaliatory action by the security forces, one of them died due to a bullet injury to his chest, the official said.
He has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Dar, the official said adding the circumstances in which the 25-year-old youth was killed are being ascertained.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
-
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
-
Saturday 28 April , 2018
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Atleast 21 Dead Including AFP's Chief Photographer in Kabul Suicide attack
Saturday 28 April , 2018 International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rakhi Sawant Backs Saroj Khan's View on Casting Couch: 'Nobody Rapes Anyone in Film Industry. It's All Consensual'
- OnePlus 6 India Price To Start at Rs 36,999; India Launch On May 17
- Real Madrid Coach Zidane Says Focus on Scoring Early Against Bayern
- Rajkummar Rao's Newton Lands in Legal Trouble After CRPF Officer Files Complaint
- OnePlus 6 Launch On May 16 Will Be Available on Live Stream, Here's How You Can Tune In