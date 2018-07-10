English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
2 Militants, One Civilian Killed in J&K Encounter, Another Man Dies of Shock
Muhammad Ishaq Naikoo, suffered cardiac arrest after being told by neighbours that his son Zeenat, who had joined the militant ranks few months ago, was caught up in the gun-battle.
A file photo of an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.
Srinagar: Two militants were killed and two soldiers injured on Tuesday in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.
A civilian, Tamsheel Ahmad Khan, was also killed after being injured in clashes with the police at encounter site. Another man suffered heart attack after being misinformed that his son was one of the militants caught up in the encounter.
The deceased, identified as Muhammad Ishaq Naikoo, suffered cardiac arrest after being told by neighbours that his son Zeenat, who had joined the militant ranks few months ago, was caught up in the battle.
The encounter had begun after the militants opened fire on security forces. One of the militants has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Sheikh of Shopian district, while the police believe that the other slain militant could be a foreigner.
Two soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, injured in the gunfight were shifted to the Army's 92 Base Hospital here.
More than 20 protesters were also injured in Kundalan village as people poured out of their homes in an attempt to foil the security operation, forcing security personnel to fire tear gas and pellet gunshots, the police said.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
