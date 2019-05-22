Take the pledge to vote

2 Mill Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Delhi

The two workers had entered a tank used in the mill to clean it. Doctors attributed the cause of death is asphyxiation, a senior police officer said.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 9:07 PM IST
2 Mill Workers Die After Inhaling Toxic Gas in Delhi
Representative Image.
New Delhi: Two workers died after apparently inhaling toxic gas when they entered a tank of a flour mill in northwest Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The fire department was alerted about a gas leakage in Keshav Puram area around 9.20 pm on Tuesday and six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Two persons were found unconscious and the rescue operation lasted for almost five hours, officials said.

The duo were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead. The deceased have been identified as Bebal Khan, 35, and Mobin Khan, 30, residents of Jaipur, the police said.

The two workers had entered a tank used in the mill to clean it. Doctors attributed the cause of death is asphyxiation, a senior police officer said.

The owner of the mill, Paras, and supervisor Anoop have been arrested. A case under Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) has been registered, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

The post-mortem of the bodies have been conducted and the police are trying to ascertain the nature of the gas, the officer added.

Earlier this month, two contractual workers died and three others were hospitalised after apparently inhaling toxic gas when they entered a septic tank at a house in Rohini's Bhagya Vihar area.
