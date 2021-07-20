2-min Silence For Sore Losers, Says TMC's Abhishek Banerjee On Pegasus; Party Members to Stage Dharna Outside Parliament Today

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Monday taunted Union Home Minister Amit Shah over allegations of snooping against him, his close aide, and Poll strategist Prashant Kishore. He said Shah was unable to save his face from the humiliation of Bengal assembly poll defeat despite spying on him.

Banerjee mockingly asked the senior BJP leader to come back well prepared for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Abhishek took to Twitter where he stressed that two-minute silence for losers should be observed even after ED, CBI, money muscle power BJP lost.

TMC and other parties will be storming the Parliament session to discuss the Pegasus issue. Party insiders say that this project categorically targeted TMC including Abhishek Banerjee and Poll strategist Prashant Kishore.

In 2019, chief minister Mamata Banerjee too raised this issue of phone tapping. Meanwhile, TMC students wing will sit on a dharna over the Pegasus issue, while the party members will raise the issue in parliament and will stage a dharna near Gandhi statue today.

The TMC leadership said the revelations prove that the saffron party is suffering from “fear-psychosis" over rise of Abhishek as a national leader.

On Monday, opposition parties hit out at the government over alleged phone-tapping of prominent personalities in the country using Israeli Pegasus spyware and demanded an independent judicial or Parliamentary committee probe.

An international media consortium reported on Sunday that more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and one sitting judge, besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through Israeli spyware sold only to government agencies.

However, the union government has denied any role in it. IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday dismissed media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy.

