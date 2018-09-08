English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Minor Girls Raped in Gautam Buddh Nagar: 25-Year-old Man, Teenager in Custody
The man abducted a nine-year-old girl from her village in Jewar area on the pretext of taking her on a motorcycle ride Thursday, a police official said.
Image for Representation. (News18 Creative)
Noida: Two minors were allegedly raped in separate incidents in Gautam Buddh Nagar, following which a man was arrested and a teenager was detained, officials said Friday.
The man abducted a nine-year-old girl from her village in Jewar area on the pretext of taking her on a motorcycle ride Thursday, a police official said.
"The accused then took her to an isolated spot in Tappal area here and raped her," the official said.
Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the accused identified as Lokesh Sharma (25), a resident of Khoda colony in Ghaziabad, was arrested Friday morning.
"The CCTV footage from the toll plaza near Tappal helped police identify Sharma," he said.
Sharma, who works for a private firm in Delhi, was booked under Section 376 of the IPC and Section 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager, the police said.
The incident occurred when the girl was returning from her school in Jarcha area.
"The girl lives in a village in the adjoining Bulandshahr district but was enrolled at a school in Jarcha. When she was returning home, the teenager offered her a lift on his motorcycle to her village but instead took her to an isolated spot and raped her," the police said.
The teenager was detained for questioning, an official at the Jarcha Police Station said.
A case was registered and a probe was underway, he added.
