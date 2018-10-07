English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Minors Among 3 Killed in Bihar Village After Man Goes on Stabbing Spree over Old Rivalry
Sunil Kumar Yadav attacked Lalsa Devi with a hoe in front of her house killing her on the spot at Mirzapur village on Saturday. Sunil had some old enmity with Daroga Yadav, the husband of Lalsa Devi.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
Sasaram (Bihar): Three people, including two minors, were hacked to death by a man in Rohtas district, police said Sunday.
Sunil Kumar Yadav attacked Lalsa Devi with a hoe in front of her house killing her on the spot at Mirzapur village on Saturday. The accused had some old enmity with Daroga Yadav, the husband of Lalsa Devi, a police officer.
The attacker also killed two children, who were playing nearby and the two were not related to the deceased woman, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rohtas, Satyavir Singh, said.
Sunil Kumar Yadav also attacked a schoolgirl and her mother, and injured them, the SP said.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to Sasaram Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.
An investigation has been initiated on the basis of an FIR lodged by a relative of one of the deceased minors, the SP said, adding that the prime accused is absconding.
Sunil Kumar Yadav attacked Lalsa Devi with a hoe in front of her house killing her on the spot at Mirzapur village on Saturday. The accused had some old enmity with Daroga Yadav, the husband of Lalsa Devi, a police officer.
The attacker also killed two children, who were playing nearby and the two were not related to the deceased woman, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rohtas, Satyavir Singh, said.
Sunil Kumar Yadav also attacked a schoolgirl and her mother, and injured them, the SP said.
The bodies of the deceased were sent to Sasaram Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.
An investigation has been initiated on the basis of an FIR lodged by a relative of one of the deceased minors, the SP said, adding that the prime accused is absconding.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Former England Captain John Terry Retires From Football, Set to Pursue Management
- AndhaDhun Picks Up at Box Office but Venom is Difficult to Beat, LoveYatri Fails
- Katrina Kaif Sets Fashion Goals High With Her Black Suit and Peplum Look
- Shashi Tharoor's 'Exasperating Farrago Of Distortions' is Now a Captain Haddock Dialogue in Tintin Comics
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...