2 Minors Among 3 Killed in Bihar Village After Man Goes on Stabbing Spree over Old Rivalry

Three people, including two minors, were hacked to death by a man in Rohtas district, police said Sunday.Sunil Kumar Yadav attacked Lalsa Devi with a hoe in front of her house killing her on the spot at Mirzapur village on Saturday. The accused had some old enmity with Daroga Yadav, the husband of Lalsa Devi, a police officer.The attacker also killed two children, who were playing nearby and the two were not related to the deceased woman, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rohtas, Satyavir Singh, said.Sunil Kumar Yadav also attacked a schoolgirl and her mother, and injured them, the SP said.The bodies of the deceased were sent to Sasaram Sadar hospital for post-mortem examination, the police officer said.An investigation has been initiated on the basis of an FIR lodged by a relative of one of the deceased minors, the SP said, adding that the prime accused is absconding.