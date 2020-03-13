2 Minors Involved in Lynching of Pehlu Khan Sent to Juvenile Home for 3 Years
Last August, six men accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar. The state government had filed an appeal in the high court.
A picture of Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017.
Jaipur: Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board on Friday sent two minors to an observation home for three years for their involvement in the Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017.
"The board sentenced the minors to three years in juvenile home," Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Amandeep Singh said, adding that the duo was convicted last week. They were part of the mob that allegedly lynched the 55-year-old dairy farmer.
In August last year, six men accused of lynching Khan were acquitted by a lower court in Alwar. The state government had filed an appeal against the court order in high court on October.
Khan, his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were intercepted and thrashed by vigilantes near Alwar's Behror on April 1, 2017.
Khan died on April 3 in a hospital.
