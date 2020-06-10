2 Missing Firefighters Found Dead Near Assam Oil Well Amid Efforts to Control Blaze, NDRF Team Deployed

Two "missing" firefighters of Oil India Ltd were found dead near the site of a big oil well fire at a wetland in Assam, officials said on Wednesday.

The Baghjan oil well located in Assam's Tinsukia district, which has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last two weeks, caught fire on Tuesday.

The two firefighters had gone missing after the well caught fire on Tuesday and their bodies were recovered by an NDRF team this morning, Oil India Spokesperson Tridiv Hazarika said.

"Their bodies were recovered from a wetland near the site. Prima facie it looks that they jumped into the water and got drowned as there is no mark of burn injury. The exact cause will be ascertained only after a post mortem," he said.

The duo has been identified as Durlov Gogoi and Tikeswar Gohain, both assistant operators of the fire service department of the company, the official said.

A firefighter of the state-owned ONGC suffered minor injuries during efforts to control the blaze, which Oil India said could take as long as four weeks to be put out.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal got in touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue, and briefed him on the emergency measures undertaken by the Petroleum Ministry, Oil India Limited and the state machinery.

After the state government requested for help, the Indian Air Force and Army are assisting in firefighting operations. An NDRF team has also been deployed while paramilitary forces have cordoned off the area.

According to Oil India, the well caught fire during clearing operations. In a statement, the firm said people were protesting near the gas leak site, and that all Oil India and ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) teams have been evacuated.

The blaze at the Oil India Ltd's well is so massive that it can be seen from a distance of more than 30 kilometres with thick black smoke going up several metres high, endangering the local biodiversities which were already ravaged following the major blowout that happened on May 27.