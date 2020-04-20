2-month-old Baby Dies of Covid-19 in Hyderabad; Parents and Hospital Staff Quarantined

Hyderabad: A two-month-old baby boy died of COVID-19 in Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital on Sunday.

The baby was tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday in Noloufer Hospital and passed away in Gandhi hospital while he was under treatment.

The boy was born on February 23 in the District Hospital in Narayanpet of Telangana to a shepherd’s family. The family belongs to Renivatla village of Maddur Mandal in Narayanpet district.

On April 11, the baby started running temperature and was taken to a private hospital in Abhangapur of Narayanpet district. He was then referred to a government hospital in Mahaboob Nagar and from there he was shifted to Niloufer Hospital.

In Niloufer Hospital the baby was tested positive for the coronavirus.

After testing positive, he was shifted to Gandhi hospital where he succumbed to the disease.

The baby’s family does not reportedly have any primary or secondary contacts with any suspected person to have contracted the disease. The infant’s parents have been kept in isolation.

The staff and the doctors who had treated the baby at the Niloufer hospital have also been quarantined for precaution.

