2 Months After Baby's Mysterious Death, Rajasthan Cops Says Mother Smothered Him to Death

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Police claimed to have solved the mystery of a one-year-old boy’s death in the Pali district. The child was found dead at his home in Pali and his parents had not only accused each other of killing the baby over a martial conflict but had also registered an FIR against each other.

On Sunday, the police said that the baby, named Granth, was smothered by his mother on June 21.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Maya, Granth’s mother, was kept under examination of a panel of three psychiatrists in a government hospital in Jodhpur for over a month where she was psychologically evaluated.

The medical report said that Granth died of smothering. He was either smothered with a piece of cloth or pillow,” Pali superintendent of police, Anand Sharma, was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Sharma said that medical report was not disclosed earlier as Maya’s family had admitted her to a hospital saying she was suffering from a mental disorder and disclosure of the report might have affected the probe.

In his police complaint, the father, Devendra Singhadiya, 40, had alleged that when he returned home from a morning walk on June 21, he found the one-year-old boy lying lifeless on bed. He had rushed him to the hospital where the baby was declared dead on arrival. He also claimed that his wife took over 20 minutes to open the main door.

By evening, 36, also accused her husband of killing the baby and registered a police complaint against him.

Devendra, an engineer by profession, had married Maya two years ago. It was his second marriage.

