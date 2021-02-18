After Shabnam's mercy petition was rejected by the President, her now 12-year-old son Mohammad Taj, who was born in jail has pleaded with Ram Nath Kovind to forgive his mother. Shabnam may be the first woman of Independent India who will be hanged for her crime, she along with her lover had killed seven people of her family with an axe. Shabnam was two months pregnant when she committed the crime and had given birth to her son inside the jail.

Shabnam's friend Usman Saifi, who resides in Sushil Vihar Colony in Bulandshahr, brought up Taj. Shabnam's son realised the sin committed by his mother over the years but yet chose to appeal to the president to forgive his mother.

Speaking to the media, Usman also informed that earlier on January 21, Taj had met Shabnam in Rampur jail where she is lodged and gave some toffees to her son as well.

The Supreme Court had upheld the death sentence of Shabnam and her lover Salim, who killed seven members of the woman's family. The President also rejected the mercy petition of Shabnam and Salim.