2 More Accused Identified in Case of Alleged Molestation of Students at Gargi College, Say Police

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has identified two more accused in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, officials said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, 10 people aged between 18 and 25 years were arrested. The accused persons were outside the college when the fest was underway and are students of various colleges in Delhi-NCR. They had gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in, the police had said.

They jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, the officials said.

Police suspected that the two identified persons, who seem to be in the same age group, could also be from colleges in Delhi and NCR areas, they said.

