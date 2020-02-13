2 More Accused Identified in Case of Alleged Molestation of Students at Gargi College, Say Police
The police on Wednesday arrested 10 people aged between 18 and 25 years. The accused were outside the college when the fest was underway and are students of various colleges in Delhi-NCR.
A file photo shows Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in a green sweater) address students at Gargi College. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has identified two more accused in connection with the alleged molestation of students during a cultural festival at the all-women Gargi College here last week, officials said on Thursday.
On Wednesday, 10 people aged between 18 and 25 years were arrested. The accused persons were outside the college when the fest was underway and are students of various colleges in Delhi-NCR. They had gathered outside the gate of the college, vandalised a car and then broke in, the police had said.
They jumped over the barricades placed by the college security staff, outnumbered them and then misbehaved with the women students, the officials said.
Police suspected that the two identified persons, who seem to be in the same age group, could also be from colleges in Delhi and NCR areas, they said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened
- This Scary Map Shows How Coronavirus May Be Spreading Globally Through Wuhan Travellers
- This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
- Good News, Android Phone Users: Less Apps Are Asking For Your Call And SMS Data Now
- Android's Response to Rapper Lil Nas X Tweeting About Google 'Emoji Stickers' via iPhone is Fire