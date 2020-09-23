INDIA

2 More COVID Deaths In Muzaffarnagar, 86 New Cases

Two more persons died from the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, taking the death toll to 65 on Wednesday, an official said. Eighty-six more people, including the Muzaffarnagar city magistrate and a district jail inmate, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 64 patients have recovered, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J.

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two more persons died from the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, taking the death toll to 65 on Wednesday, an official said. Eighty-six more people, including the Muzaffarnagar city magistrate and a district jail inmate, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 64 patients have recovered, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J.

There are 1,150 active cases of the pathogen and 3,029 people have recovered so far. A total of 537 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 86 returned positive, the official said. PTI CORR HMB 09232126 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  First Published: September 23, 2020, 9:55 PM IST
