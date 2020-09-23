2 More COVID Deaths In Muzaffarnagar, 86 New Cases

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two more persons died from the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district, taking the death toll to 65 on Wednesday, an official said. Eighty-six more people, including the Muzaffarnagar city magistrate and a district jail inmate, have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 64 patients have recovered, according to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J.

There are 1,150 active cases of the pathogen and 3,029 people have recovered so far. A total of 537 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 86 returned positive, the official said. PTI CORR HMB 09232126 NNNN.

