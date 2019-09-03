2 More Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Suspects Arrested in West Bengal, 4 Apprehended So Far
According to a senior officer, the two happened to be the key players of a newly detected module of the JMB in Uttar Dinajpur district.
Image for representation.
Kolkata: Two suspected members of terror outfit Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested on Tuesday from West Bengal's Malda district, taking the total number of operatives of the banned group apprehended since August 26 to four, a senior police officer said.
On Tuesday, 22-year-old Mohammed Abul Kashem was nabbed at Canal East Road in the city. Acting on the inputs of Kashem, the special task force (STF) of Kolkata Police arrested Abdul Bari and Nijamuddin Khan from a hideout in Malda's Samsi area, the officer said.
"Both Bari and Khan are active members of the JMB. They tried to escape when our officers raided their hideout. Mobile phones and other incriminating articles have been
seized from their possession," he said.
According to the senior officer, the two happened to be the key players of a newly detected module of the JMB in Uttar Dinajpur district.
"As per the instructions of the top leaders of the outfit, both were trying to reorganise, recruit and conduct trainings for the organisation. They were also soliciting top leaders to visit them," the officer said, adding that the duo had plans to flee Bengal.
Kashem was on Tuesday produced before a city court, which remanded him in police custody till September 16. Last week, a top operative of the JMB in India, Ejaz Ahmad, was arrested by the STF from Bihar's Gaya district. He was involved in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Gives Major Update on Retirement Plans That Will Excite All Tennis Fans
- Apple iPhone 11: Launch Date, Prices, Specs and Everything Else We Know So Far
- Hina Khan's White and Blue Striped Pantsuit an Inspiration from Deepika Padukone's Cannes Outing
- I Love You 3000 in Avengers Endgame Was Actually Said for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Says Mohsin Khan
- Nokia 8.1 Selling for Rs 15,999, Down From Launch Price of Rs 27,999