2 More Kerala SFI Members Arrested for Stabbing Final Year Student in Thiruvananthapuram College

Eight members of the SFI — the student wing of the CPI-M — allegedly stabbed B.A. final year student Akhil and injured two others in the college campus last week.

IANS

Updated:July 15, 2019, 11:59 AM IST
The SFI leadership had on Saturday suspended the college unit committee after the national leaders tendered an apology. (Photo: University College Website)
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Police on Monday arrested two more members of the Student Federation of India (SFI), accused of stabbing a student of the Thiruvananthapuram University college.

Eight members of the SFI — the student wing of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) — allegedly stabbed B.A. final year student Akhil and injured two others in the college campus last week.

Shivaranjith and Nazeem were arrested at 2 a.m from a bus stop near here while they were on their way to the house of a CPI-M member in the capital. Three accused were arrested on Sunday.

SFI's Kerala Committee on Saturday dismissed the college SFI unit after an FIR was registered against its members.

Kerala CPI-M Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Sunday said the party will not support the members involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Shivaranjith and Nazeem have secured first and 28th rank in the Public Service Commission (PSC) of the 4th battalion of officers of the Kerala Armed Police (Kasaragod) list.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
