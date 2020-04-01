2 More People Die of Coronavirus in Maharashtra, 18 New Cases Make Tally Reach 320

Maharashtra: Two more COVID-19 patients died in Maharashtra, taking the state toll to 12, health officials said on Wednesday.

One was a 75-year-old man from Mumbai, while the other, a 50-year-old man, died in adjoining Palghar district, the officials said.

"The 75-year-old male patient died here on Tuesday. We are finding details of his travel history and also checking if someone close to him had a travel history, an official said.

The Palghar man had no travel history, he said. This is the first death reported from Palghar, a predominantly tribal district.

Eighteen more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 320, a health official said on Wednesday.

"Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally till Tuesday night was 302. Today, we got reports of 18 more people testing positive for the viral infection. This has taken the state tally to 320," the official said.

Of the 18 new cases, 16 have been reported from Mumbai and two from Pune, he said.

