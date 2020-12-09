MP Men Beat 25-year-old Dalit to Death for Touching their Food After Party

Bhopal: A 25-year-old dalit man was thrashed to death by two upper-caste men on Monday allegedly because he touched the food that was served at a feast in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur.

According to a report in Times of India, the accused Bhoora Soni and Santosh Pal had called the victim, Devraj Anuragi, to clean up after a party in Kishanpur village. The two got angry when they noticed Anuragi serving food to himself and started beating him up with sticks due to which Anuragi died later.

Both the accused are absconding and have been booked for murder. “They will be caught soon,” the report quoted Chhatarpur SP Sachin Sharma as saying.

Attrocities on dalit are not uncommon. In 2018, a Dalit man in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh was beaten up and casteist slurs were hurled at him for merely touching the palanquin of a deity belonging to the upper caste.