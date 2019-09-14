2 Myanmarese Women Arrested at Delhi IGI Airport for Smuggling Gold Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

New Delhi: Two Myanmarese women were arrested at the Delhi airport upon their arrival from Thailand for allegedly smuggling gold jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore, Customs officials said on Saturday.

The passengers, who arrived at T-3, IGI airport on Thursday from Bangkok, were intercepted by the Customs officers after they had crossed the green channel, they said.

A personal and baggage search resulted in the recovery of gold jewellery studded with diamonds, rubies, emeralds, blue sapphire, pearls and other semi-precious stones weighing 2,075 grams having a tariff value of Rs 1,39,18,394, the officials added.

This is the first time that Myanmar nationals have been arrested for gold smuggling at Delhi airport, according to source.

The items have been seized and the two passengers arrested under relevant provisions of the Customs Act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.