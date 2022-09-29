CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

2 Mysterious Blasts in Parked Buses in J&K's Udhampur in 8 Hours, 2 Injured

By: News Desk

Edited By: Jessica Jani

News18.com

Last Updated: September 29, 2022, 07:51 IST

Udhampur, India

No casualty has been reported in the second blast so far. (ANI Photo)

Two persons were injured in a blast in a parked bus on Wednesday night. Another explosion in a different bus was reported on Thursday morning

Two mysterious blasts took place in parked buses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district in a span of eight hours on Thursday.

A blast first occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.

Two persons were injured and admitted to the district hospital, as per sources. Police and personnel of other agencies reached the spot after the incident.

A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.

A second explosion took place in another bus parked in an old bus stand in Udhampur at 6:00 am on Thursday. No casualty was reported here yet.

Further details are awaited.

(With agency inputs)

first published:September 29, 2022, 07:51 IST
last updated:September 29, 2022, 07:51 IST