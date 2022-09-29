2 Mysterious Blasts in Parked Buses in J&K's Udhampur in 8 Hours, 2 Injured

Two mysterious blasts took place in parked buses in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district in a span of eight hours on Thursday.
A blast first occurred in an empty bus parked near a petrol pump in Domail Chowk at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday.
Two persons were injured and admitted to the district hospital, as per sources. Police and personnel of other agencies reached the spot after the incident.
A purported CCTV footage of the blast went viral on social media.
A second explosion took place in another bus parked in an old bus stand in Udhampur at 6:00 am on Thursday. No casualty was reported here yet.
Further details are awaited.
(With agency inputs)
