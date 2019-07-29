Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

2 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

The firefight occurred around 7 am in the forest near Kanhaiguda village under Konta police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation.

PTI

Updated:July 29, 2019, 11:16 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
2 Naxals Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District
File image of Naxals
Loading...

Raipur: Two Naxals, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in the forests of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.

The firefight occurred around 7 am in the forest near Kanhaiguda village under Konta police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a counter-insurgency operation, Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

"When the patrolling team was advancing through the forest -- located around 500 km away from the capital Raipur -- a gun battle broke out with Naxals," the DIG said.

"After the firing stopped, we found the bodies of two ultras, including one woman, clad in uniform."

Two firearms were also recovered from the spot, the officer said, adding that further details were awaited as the search operations were continuing in the area.

The DIG said patrolling had been beefed up in the forests and interiors of all seven districts of the Bastar division -- Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker -- as the Maoists were observing "martyrs' week" from July 28-August 3.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram