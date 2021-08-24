2 Naxals Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma District

During a joint area domination operation in the Kanhaiguda area of Konta, District Sukma there was an exchange of fire between the troops and Naxals today morning.

The gunfight took place at around 8 am in a forest near Gompad and Kanhaiguda villages under Konta police station limits, over 450 km from the state capital Raipur.

Two Naxal dead bodies have been recovered with arms, ammunition, and explosive materials along with other camping materials.

Searching is on for other Naxals who have fled the spot. There might be a few more Naxals who have got injured during the exchange of fire.

Primary identification indicates that one of the deceased naxal might be Kawasi Hunga, Konta Area LOS commander (ACM rank).

Sukam SP Sunil Sharma has confirmed that all jawans and troops are safe.

Further details would be updated once the troops return back to base camp.

