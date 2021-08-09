2 Newly Recruited Hizbul Terrorists Arrested in J&K's Kishtwar; Arms Recovered in Poonch

Two newly recruited terrorists affiliated with proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit were arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. Yasir Hussain and Usman Qadir, both residents of Dachhan, were arrested along with some arms and ammunition during a search operation from Kalaingassu area of Tander, a police official said.

He said the two went missing from their houses on August 5 and two days later it was learnt that they had joined Hizbul Mujahideen terror group. A case under unlawful activities (prevention) act was registered at Dachhan police station, the official said.

Udayabhaskar Billa, DIG Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban Range told ANI that authorities got the news 2 youths were missing and probably they were involved in militancy activities. “Acting on technical inputs, joint team of Police, Army and CRPF apprehended them last night," he said.

He said reliable information was received on Sunday regarding their presence in Tander and accordingly, police along with the Army and the CRPF launched a joint operation which led to their arrest. The search operation in the area is still on and further details are awaited, the official said.

Meanwhile, BSF on Monday said a “big terrorist activity" ahead of Independence Day has been averted with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The recovery which included two AK-47 rifles, a Chinese pistol, four grenades and two mobile phones was made during a joint search operation in the forest area at Sangad in Mankote tehsil of Mendhar sector, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, S P S Sandhu said.

Sandhu, who is also the Public Relations Officer of BSF Jammu, said a joint operation was launched along with the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in the forest area this morning, which led to the unearthing of the hideout.

The other recoveries made from the hideout included four AK-47 magazines with 257 rounds, a pistol magazine with 68 rounds, a radio set, 13 detonators, 15 fuse detonators of Chinese grenades with levers, two mobile phones, 12 battery mobile chargers and two nine-volt batteries, the DIG said. He said the BSF averted a big terrorist activity before Independence Day with the unearthing of the hideout.

