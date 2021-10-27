2 Notorious Criminals Arrested In Jammu District, Say Police

Jammu, Oct 26: The police arrested two notorious criminals from the border belt of Jammu district on Tuesday night and seized sharp weapons from them, officials said. A patrol party intercepted the two persons at Satriyan belt of R S Pura tehsil, but the duo tried to flee, police said.

They were apprehended following a chase. Two sharp-edged weapons were seized from the duo identified as Abhi Sharma and Sunny Sharma, they said, adding a case has been registered against them at R S Pura police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

