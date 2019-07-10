Take the pledge to vote

2 People Carrying Reward of Rs 20,000 Arrested for Killing Business Partner in Delhi

The duo was carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 each in connection with the murder of Kamaljeet's business partner Subhash Rawat, police said.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
2 People Carrying Reward of Rs 20,000 Arrested for Killing Business Partner in Delhi
Image for representation.
New Delhi: Two men were arrested for allegedly killing their business partner in east Delhi's Yamuna Vihar in January, police said on Wednesday.

The duo were identified as Kamaljeet Singh (44) and Sunil Malik (29).

Both were carrying a reward of Rs 20,000 each in connection with the murder of Kamaljeet's business partner Subhash Rawat, police said.

Kamaljeet and Malik were nabbed on Monday from Johri Enclave metro station area.

The duo were also involved in 55 other cases including robbery and murder. The two-wheeler and the pistol, used to murder Rawat, were also recovered from them, police said.

Interrogation revealed that Kamaljeet and Rawat were involved in the real estate business.

"They were engaged in sale and purchase of disputed properties in the Trans Yamuna area for the last five years.

"With time, differences cropped up between them over sharing of profits," said Manishi Chandra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

Kamaljeeet thought Rawat had usurped Rs 1.5 crores from him, the DCP said.

"When the matter could not be resolved amicably, Singh conspired with his brother Charanjeet Singh and his associates to kill Rawat," the DCP said.

On January 31, the accused started following Rawat from Burari.

"They intercepted Rawat's vehicle near Brijpuri and fired multiple times at him," the officer said.

Singh has been involved in a dispute with gangster Satyaprakash for the last four years over collection of money from 'satta' network operating in the Trans-Yamuna area.

Kamaljeet along with his brother Charanjeet had been named "Bad Characters" by the Jafrabad police station.

Charanjeet has been involved in over 60 cases of heinous crimes including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, robbery, pick-pocketing, Arms Act and MCOCA, the police said.

Efforts are on to nab Charanjeet and the other accused involved in the incident, they added.

