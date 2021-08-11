2 People from Outside Purchased Property in J&K Since August 2019: MHA

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanad Rai, informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that two persons from outside Jammu and Kashmir have purchased two properties in the Union Territory since the abrogation of Article 370 that granted special status to the erstwhile state of J&K on August 5, 2019.

According to a report submitted by the UT government, two persons from outside J&K have purchased two properties in Jammu and Kashmir since August 2019, the minister said.

Responding to a question as to “whether any hardship or impediments are being faced by the government and people of other states while buying properties in Jammu and Kashmir", the minister said that no such instance has been reported to the UT government so far.

Earlier, when Article 370 was in effect, only the residents of the state were permitted to buy land and immovable assets in J&K. In October last year, the Centre paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the UT.

In a gazette notification, the Central government omitted the phrase “permanent resident of the state" from Section 17 of the Jammu and Kashmir Development Act that deals with disposal of land in the UT.

However, the amendment did not allow transfer of agricultural land to non-agriculturists, except in a few cases.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre had abrogated the Articles 370 and 35-A and bifurcated the state into two UTs — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have been trying for restoration of statehood, as was promised by the Centre.

