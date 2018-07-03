GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
5 Pilgrims Killed, 3 Injured After Landslide Hits Amarnath Yatra Route

An official said the identities of the deceased and the injured were yet to be ascertained and the bodies were being brought to the Baltal base hospital.

News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2018, 11:43 PM IST
Amarnath pilgrims arrive at the base camp at Baltal, in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. (File image: PTI)
Srinagar: Five people were killed and three others injured when a landslide hit a group of pilgrims on the Baltal route of the Amarnath Yatra in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday night.

A police official said, "A landslide hit between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route.” He said five people — four men and a woman — were killed, while three others were injured.

Police and other security forces and rescue agencies were on the job, the official said, adding medical response teams were fully alert.

Earlier, a minor flash flood hit the car parking of the Baltal base camp, but there were no casualties.

As many as 18,467 pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir hills, an official spokesperson said.

This year’s Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 28 and the 60-day pilgrimage will end on August 26.

Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
