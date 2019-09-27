Take the pledge to vote

Indian Army Pilot Dies on Birthday as Military Training Team’s Helicopter Crashes in Bhutan

A Bhutanese pilot who was training with the Indian Army was also killed in the crash that occurred near Yongfulla in Bhutan.

News18.com

September 27, 2019
Indian Army Pilot Dies on Birthday as Military Training Team’s Helicopter Crashes in Bhutan
Visuals from the site of crash. (Image: Twitter/@thebhutanese)
New Delhi: An Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) helicopter crashed in Eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing the two pilots on board – one from the Indian Army and the other from the Bhutanese Army.

Rajneesh Parmar, the Indian Army pilot who died in the crash, was a Colonel and Friday was his birthday. The Bhutanese pilot killed was training with the Indian Army.

According to sources, the crash occurred around 1 pm near Yongfulla in Bhutan. They said the helicopter, a Chetak, went out of radio and visual contact around that time. It was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yongfulla on duty.

The ground-level Search and Rescue Operations were launched immediately and the wreckage has been located, officials said.

