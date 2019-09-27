Indian Army Pilot Dies on Birthday as Military Training Team’s Helicopter Crashes in Bhutan

New Delhi: An Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) helicopter crashed in Eastern Bhutan on Friday, killing the two pilots on board – one from the Indian Army and the other from the Bhutanese Army.

Rajneesh Parmar, the Indian Army pilot who died in the crash, was a Colonel and Friday was his birthday. The Bhutanese pilot killed was training with the Indian Army.

According to sources, the crash occurred around 1 pm near Yongfulla in Bhutan. They said the helicopter, a Chetak, went out of radio and visual contact around that time. It was on its way from Khirmu in Arunanchal Pradesh to Yongfulla on duty.

The ground-level Search and Rescue Operations were launched immediately and the wreckage has been located, officials said.

