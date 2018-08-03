GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)78/78
BJP41
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP15
2013 19
INC20
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)75/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS15
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth3
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad41015202
Jalgaon5715003
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

2 Police Complaints Against Assam CM Sonowal Over ‘Illegal Detention’ of TMC Lawmakers

The charges made against Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal by the TMC were illegal detention of public representatives and manhandling.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 11:58 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Police Complaints Against Assam CM Sonowal Over ‘Illegal Detention’ of TMC Lawmakers
File photo of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal (Courtesy: Getty Images)
Loading...
Kolkata: Two police complaints were lodged against Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the city today over alleged "manhandling" and "illegal detention" of TMC delegates at the Silchar airport on Thursday by Assam police officials, TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said.

One complaint was filed at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International airport police station under the Bidhannagar Police commissionerate and another at Alipore police station in the city.

TMC MLA Mohua Moitra had herself filed the complaint at Alipore police station.

The charges made against Sonowal by the TMC were illegal detention of public representatives and manhandling, Dastidar said.

An official of the Bidhannagar police commissionerate confirmed receiving the complaint from Dastidar.

"I and our party MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar have lodged two separate complaints against the Assam Home minister, who is also the chief minister, over manhandling and illegal detention yesterday (Thursday). We were assaulted by the police officials (at Silchar airport)," Moitra said.

The officials on Thursday told us that they have orders from the "highest level of the state government" to ensure that we don't leave the airport, she claimed.

"Assam Home Minister should answer, why elected representatives were manhandled and illegally detained," she said.

Dastidar and Moitra were part of the delegation of the eight-member TMC delegation comprising six MPs, an MLA and a state minister, who were stopped at the Silchar airport and taken into preventive detention.

They had travelled to Silchar to assess the ground realities in Bengali-dominated Cachar district of Assam after the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) was published in that state on Monday.

Reacting to the police complaints against Assam Chief Minister, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the TMC is trying to "disturb the peace and stability in Assam."

"The TMC is trying to put national security at stake and gain political mileage out of it. In the video clippings we have seen how the police personnel were pushed by TMC leaders," he said.

Incidentally, three FIRs were filed recently against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Assam for her alleged "instigating remarks" that threatened the unity of the country and her attempt to create unrest in the state.

Two cases were filed against Banerjee on Thursday at the Pan Bazar and Basistha police stations in Guwahati, while one FIR was filed against the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

Banerjee has opposed the NRC in Assam, saying it will lead to "civil war and bloodbath in the country" as over 40 lakh applicants have been excluded in the final draft of the citizen's register.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...