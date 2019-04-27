Take the pledge to vote

2 Policemen Killed, 2 Civilians Injured in Maoist Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Arvind Minj and Sukhu Hapka of the Bijapur district force were killed in the encounter that took place in Tongguda region

News18.com

April 27, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
2 Policemen Killed, 2 Civilians Injured in Maoist Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
New Delhi: Two police personnel were killed and two civilians injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Arvind Minj and Sukku Habka of the Bijapur district force were killed in the encounter that took place in Pamed police station, SP Govardhan Thakur confirmed.

The incident took place when the two policemen and the villagers were going to Tippapuram village, under Pamed police station area, on a motorbike.

A 'small action team' (typically comprising four-five rebels) of Naxals opened fire on them, leaving constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Habka dead on the spot, PTI quoted Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P as saying.

Locals took the injured villagers to Cherla in neighbouring Telangana for treatment and security forces were rushed to the spot. One of the injured villagers is believed to be in a critical state.

(With PTI inputs)
