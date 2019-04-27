English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Policemen Killed, 2 Civilians Injured in Maoist Encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Arvind Minj and Sukhu Hapka of the Bijapur district force were killed in the encounter that took place in Tongguda region
Image only for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Two police personnel were killed and two civilians injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district. Arvind Minj and Sukku Habka of the Bijapur district force were killed in the encounter that took place in Pamed police station, SP Govardhan Thakur confirmed.
The incident took place when the two policemen and the villagers were going to Tippapuram village, under Pamed police station area, on a motorbike.
A 'small action team' (typically comprising four-five rebels) of Naxals opened fire on them, leaving constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Habka dead on the spot, PTI quoted Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P as saying.
Locals took the injured villagers to Cherla in neighbouring Telangana for treatment and security forces were rushed to the spot. One of the injured villagers is believed to be in a critical state.
(With PTI inputs)
The incident took place when the two policemen and the villagers were going to Tippapuram village, under Pamed police station area, on a motorbike.
A 'small action team' (typically comprising four-five rebels) of Naxals opened fire on them, leaving constable Arvind Minj and assistant constable Sukku Habka dead on the spot, PTI quoted Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P as saying.
Locals took the injured villagers to Cherla in neighbouring Telangana for treatment and security forces were rushed to the spot. One of the injured villagers is believed to be in a critical state.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Varun Dhawan to Tie the Knot with Natasha Dalal Next Year, Confirms David Dhawan
- Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes
- Is Delhi Govt Doing Enough to Protect its Doctors from Disgruntled Kin of Patients?
- Samajwadi Party & Press Information Bureau Share Avengers Endgame Themed Posts
- How TikTok is Getting Indian Women To Stop Bothering About 'Log Kya Kahenge?'
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results