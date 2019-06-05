Take the pledge to vote

2 Quintal Meat, Suspected to be Beef, Seized in Rajasthan

The suspected beef was recovered in the open near a village this morning. Following information by locals, a team reached the place and seized it, police said.

Arjun Ramachandran

Updated:June 5, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Representative Image. (File photo/Reuters)
Bharatpur: Around two quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized on Wednesday morning near a village in the district, police said.

"The suspected beef was recovered in the open near a village this morning. Following information by locals, a team reached the place and seized it," Assistant Sub Inspector of Jurhara police station Radheyshyam said.

He said that no arrest has been made in this connection and the matter was being probed.

