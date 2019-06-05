English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2 Quintal Meat, Suspected to be Beef, Seized in Rajasthan
The suspected beef was recovered in the open near a village this morning. Following information by locals, a team reached the place and seized it, police said.
Representative Image. (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Bharatpur: Around two quintal of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized on Wednesday morning near a village in the district, police said.
"The suspected beef was recovered in the open near a village this morning. Following information by locals, a team reached the place and seized it," Assistant Sub Inspector of Jurhara police station Radheyshyam said.
He said that no arrest has been made in this connection and the matter was being probed.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
-
Monday 03 June , 2019
Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
-
Sunday 02 June , 2019
'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 World Environment Day: A Glance at How India is Drowning in Plastic
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 Scrumptious Delicacies You Must Whip Up This Eid
Monday 03 June , 2019 Delhi Speaks Out on Kejriwal's Promise of Free Transport for Women
Sunday 02 June , 2019 'Mamata Belongs to Family of Demons': BJP MP Slams Bengal CM for Jailing Those Who Chant 'Jai Shri Ram'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Takes Mirror Selfie With ATM Card, Fans Ask How Much Money She Has
- Cricket World Cup to Kangana Ranaut, Twitter Roasts Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 Trailer
- Ravi Shastri's Photo With Two Female Fans Goes Viral After Australian Journalist's Mocking Tweet
- Jio Effect: Airtel Brings Back Rs 349 and Rs 399 Postpaid Plans; Has The ARPU Strategy Not Worked?
- World Environment Day: Nike’s Push for Sustainable Apparel and Running Shoes Relies on Smarter Tech
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results