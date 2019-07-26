Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

2 Rhino Carcasses found in Flood-hit Pobitora Sanctuary in Assam

Forest Protection Force in Pobitora recovered the carcass of a rhino calf from the floodwaters near Amaramul Camp inside the sanctuary on Friday, its ranger said.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 7:26 PM IST
A baby rhino at the Kaziranga National Park on July 27, 2016 in Assam. (Photo: Barcroft Media via Getty Images)
Morigaon: The carcasses of two rhinos have been found from Assam's flood-hit Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary which had recorded no animal deaths because of inundation even four days ago, an official said.

Forest Protection Force in Pobitora recovered the carcass of a rhino calf from the flood waters near Amaramul Camp inside the sanctuary on Friday, its ranger said.

The forest guards had also found the carcass of another rhino calf on Wednesday from the sanctuary which was flooded by the Brahmaputra, he added.

The cause of the death of both the animals was drowning in the flood inside the sanctuary, said the forest official.

The entire Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, the densest habitat of one horned rhinos in the world covering an area of 46 sq km, was completely submerged by the flood waters forcing

its wild animals to leave for the nearby highland, the ranger said.

Over 100 rhinos living in the sanctuary have been facing serious problems as there is no green grass or sufficient food for these endangered species, forest department sources added.

On Monday, state Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya said the personnel and volunteers at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary have done an impressive job by keeping the number of animal death toll at zero this time.

On the same day, the forest department had said the calamity has claimed the lives of 187 animals, including 16 rhinos, in the Kaziranga National Park.

