2 Bhopal Railway Engineers Accused of Gang-rape Suspended After Arrest

Bhopal: Two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway were placed under suspension for allegedly gang-raping a woman in a room in the railway station here, an official said on Sunday. Junior Engineer (Carriage Wagon) Rajesh Tiwari and Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Alok Malviya are accused of raping a 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday after Tiwari befriended her on Facebook and invited her to Bhopal with the promise of getting her a job, said Bhopal Superintendent of Police (Railway) Hitesh Choudhary.

“When the woman arrived on Saturday morning, main accused Tiwari (in his 40s) put her up in a room at the railway station, after which he and Malviya (54) gave her a drink laced with a sedative and then raped her. She filed a complaint after she regained consciousness,” Choudhary said. A departmental inquiry has been instituted by the Bhopal divisional railway manager (DRM) against the two and they have been suspended, a WCR release informed.

