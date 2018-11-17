2 Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed on Way to Shrine, 10 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Boulder in Kerala

Two Sabarimala pilgrims hailing from Tamil Nadu died and 10 others were injured when their vehicle overturned at Pullupara, bordering Kottayam-Idukki districts on Saturday, the police said.The pilgrims were from Kancheepuram.The deceased were identified as Karthikeyan (35) and Babu (31), police said.The injured have been hospitalised.Two pilgrims managed to escape without any injuries, police said.There were 14 people, most of them pilgrims, in the vehicle.The accident occurred when the brake failed and the driver rammed the vehicle against a boulder to stop it and it overturned, they said.