GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

2 Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed on Way to Shrine, 10 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Boulder in Kerala

The accident occurred when the brake failed and the driver rammed the vehicle against a boulder to stop it and it overturned, they said

PTI

Updated:November 17, 2018, 7:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
2 Sabarimala Pilgrims Killed on Way to Shrine, 10 Injured After Vehicle Rams Into Boulder in Kerala
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mundakayam (Kerala): Two Sabarimala pilgrims hailing from Tamil Nadu died and 10 others were injured when their vehicle overturned at Pullupara, bordering Kottayam-Idukki districts on Saturday, the police said.

The pilgrims were from Kancheepuram.

The deceased were identified as Karthikeyan (35) and Babu (31), police said.

The injured have been hospitalised.

Two pilgrims managed to escape without any injuries, police said.

There were 14 people, most of them pilgrims, in the vehicle.

The accident occurred when the brake failed and the driver rammed the vehicle against a boulder to stop it and it overturned, they said.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...