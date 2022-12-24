CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

2 Sanitation Workers Killed, 3 Injured as Car Runs Over Them in Telangana

PTI

Last Updated: December 24, 2022, 20:09 IST

Sangareddy (Sangareddi), India

Two women sanitation workers died and three others were seriously injured when a speeding car ran over them in Medak district of Telangana on Saturday, police said.

According to a senior police official, the incident happened in Medak town at 5 am when three sanitation workers of Medak Municipality were going to their office when the car ran over the trio and subsequently two women workers of a petrol pump.

A 53-year-old woman municipal worker died on the spot while four women, who were injured in the incident, have been shifted to a hospital where another municipal worker aged 55 succumbed to her injuries, police said.

One severely injured woman has been shifted to Hyderabad whereas two other women were undergoing treatment in a hospital in Medak, police said.

A case was registered and the car driver was taken into custody while the vehicle has been seized, police added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
