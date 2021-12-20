2 School Students Killed in Road Crash on Yamuna Expressway

Two Class 12 students died in a road crash on Monday after their car which they allegedly speeding hit the divider and fell into a drain along the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, police officials said. A third student who was also in the car suffered injuries and was hospitalised after the incident which took place in the afternoon in Dankaur police station area, the officials said.

According to government rules, people under the age of 18 are not allowed to drive cars in public spaces nor are they eligible for a driver's license. A local police official said the three students, including a girl, studied in a government school in Greater Noida and were aged around 17 years.

They had gone to the nearby Rabupura for a school-related assignment and were returning home when the crash took place. One of the boys was driving the speeding car which hit the divider and overturned, the official said. The vehicle eventually fell into a drain along the highway and the three were stuck inside. Soon help was rushed to the site after the matter was reported to the police and the students were taken to a hospital, where the boy who was driving the car and the girl were declared dead, the policeman said.

The third student undergoing treatment is in a critical condition, the police said, adding there has been no complaint in the matter so far.

